Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Post $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.47. EPAM Systems posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM opened at $602.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.37. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $311.82 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Segert sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.11, for a total value of $495,506.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $11,000,847. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

