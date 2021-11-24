$0.30 EPS Expected for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Chuy’s reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 193.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $752,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CHUY stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

