Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 8.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

NYSE:BA opened at $209.13 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

