Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

