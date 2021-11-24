Beacon Financial Group Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $40,551,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $335.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

