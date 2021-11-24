Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

