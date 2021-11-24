The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,241,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.