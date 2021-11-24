Beacon Financial Group Takes $556,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.