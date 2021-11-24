Beacon Financial Group Decreases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

