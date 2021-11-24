SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 57,708 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $64,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.