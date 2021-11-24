FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 306.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.