SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Decreased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,489,000 after purchasing an additional 384,943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after purchasing an additional 427,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 369,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

