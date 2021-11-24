Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires Shares of 66,976 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,000. First Trust Water ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,851,000.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.88. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

