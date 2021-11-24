Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.57

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 133496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 919.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,074 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 26.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth $19,716,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 60.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 142.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

