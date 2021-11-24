Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price at C$18.57

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.47 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.