Beacon Financial Group Acquires 2,138 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

