Beacon Financial Group Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 268,659 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $90.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,840. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

