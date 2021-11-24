Beacon Financial Group Has $1.06 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,875,896. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $651.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

