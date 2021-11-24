Analyzing Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) & Its Competitors

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Birchcliff Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Birchcliff Energy Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Risk & Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million -$43.16 million 21.97 Birchcliff Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -4.07

Birchcliff Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.3% and pay out 563.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy Competitors 2133 10670 15416 541 2.50

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.54%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

