Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.50

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $5.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ERM stock opened at GBX 1,012 ($13.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.49. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a twelve month low of GBX 867.33 ($11.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,124 ($14.69). The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.