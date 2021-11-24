Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 425 price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 374.85.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

