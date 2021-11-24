Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €163.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €163.00 ($185.23) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €151.58 ($172.25).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €159.90 ($181.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €142.62. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

