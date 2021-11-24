RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by Vertical Research

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.