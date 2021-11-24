Contrasting CVD Equipment (CVV) & Its Rivals

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CVD Equipment to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CVD Equipment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A CVD Equipment Competitors 278 1035 1572 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.65%. Given CVD Equipment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVD Equipment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment 4.23% -4.80% -3.14% CVD Equipment Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

Volatility & Risk

CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVD Equipment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $16.92 million -$6.07 million 58.51 CVD Equipment Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 35.22

CVD Equipment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CVD Equipment. CVD Equipment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CVD Equipment competitors beat CVD Equipment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment is utilized for chemical Vapor deposition equipment manufacturing. The Stainless Design Concepts segment includes ultra-high purity manufacturing division in Saugerties, New York for gas control systems. The Materials segment offers material coatings for aerospace, medical, electronic, and other application. The Corporate segment refers to the firm’s administration activities. Its services include anti-corrosion, application lab, collaboration, customer support, printed electronics, fabricated quartzware, and process software. The firm serves the aerospace, glass coatings, medical, military, nanomaterials, optoelectronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaics markets. The company was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.

