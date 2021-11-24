Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

