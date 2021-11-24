Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Movado Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Movado Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

