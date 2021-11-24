Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.603 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.50 million-$208.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.78.

NYSE DAVA opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

