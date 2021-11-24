166,131 Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 166,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

