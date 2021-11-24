Friedenthal Financial Purchases 640 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 71,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

