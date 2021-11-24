Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.75.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.60.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,678 shares of company stock valued at $20,722,185 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

