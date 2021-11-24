Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

