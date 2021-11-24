Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,807 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $285,000.

AERI stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $453.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

