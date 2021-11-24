Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $785,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of WSC opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

