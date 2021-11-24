Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.31. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.86 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

