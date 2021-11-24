Thompson Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

