SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 562,725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

