Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,426 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

