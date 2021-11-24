Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 447 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $654.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $289.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $638.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.89 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

