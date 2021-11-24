Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $68.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 216,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 81.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

