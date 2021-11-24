Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $68.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.57.
In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 216,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 81.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.