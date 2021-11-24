Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 1,103 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

