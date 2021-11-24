BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading 7% Higher

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.72. 12,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 312,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $980.64 million, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.72.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after buying an additional 436,008 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,253,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,797,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.