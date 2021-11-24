Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $32.86

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.23 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

