ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 14037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

Specifically, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,358,652 over the last quarter.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a market cap of $749.20 million and a PE ratio of -87.50.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter worth about $47,331,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter worth about $20,910,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ON24 by 131.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.