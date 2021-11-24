$0.23 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

