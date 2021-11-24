Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.09

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 4800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Banc of California’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

