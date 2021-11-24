Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $308.32

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $308.32 and last traded at $307.70, with a volume of 1125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.44.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

