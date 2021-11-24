Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 7.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $123.55 and last traded at $125.99. 214,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,600,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Get Affirm alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.