U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.88 and last traded at $96.88. 1,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 64,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

