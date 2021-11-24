Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

