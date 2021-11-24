Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Raises Dividend to €0.02 Per Share

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TORO stock opened at GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.54. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

